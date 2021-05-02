Iredell County birth announcements: April 8

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To C. Kyle and Chelsea Talbert of Claremont, a boy, Barrett Clay Talbert, on April 8.

To Thande’ Annissa Caldwell of Statesville, a boy, Xzavier My’Kel Caldwell, on April 10.

To Quaylan Whittaker and Monika Turner of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Lavon Whittaker, on April 16.

To Cameron Shroyer and Shanelle Rice of Statesville, a boy, Troy William Shroyer, on April 16.

To Chris and Tina Thompson of Mooresville, a girl, Brynlie Jo Hernandez Thompson, on April 20.

To Alston and Michayla Head of Statesville, a girl, Adalyn Jean Head, on April 21.

To David and Brianna Curry of Taylorsville, a boy, Hunter Ray Curry, on April 22.