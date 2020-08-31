 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 17
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 17

8-30 births jpg
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bryan Witte and Heather Nesbitt of Statesville, a boy, Robert James Witte, on Aug. 17.

To J’shaun and Mariah of Statesville, a girl, Janiyah Grace Steele, on Aug. 17.

To Taylor Gilleo and Brittany Hurt of Statesville, a boy, Robert Dale Gilleo, on Aug. 18.

To Ricky and Beth Whitlow of Statesville, a boy, Austin Robert Whitlow, on Aug.19.

To Kentrel and Molisa Kenney of Statesville, a boy, Kentreius Ryale Kenney, on Aug. 19.

To Evan and Haley Dancy of Statesville, a girl, Emerson Rose Dancy, on Aug. 21.

To Jameson and Erica Welch of Mooresville, a boy, Zacry Jameson Welch, on Aug. 22.

To Yn’nence Lackey and Jamya Daye of Statesville, a girl, Jalayla Yu’Moni Yu’Nique Lackey-Carson, on Aug. 22.

To Lennin Bautista and Brenda Barriga of Harmony, a boy, Thiago Gael Bautista-Barriga, on Aug.23.

To Bryan and Alexandria Corbett of Statesville, a girl, Blake Olivia Corbett, on Aug. 25.

