Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 24
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 24

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Andrew and Delayne Whitaker of Statesville, a girl, Emerson Layne Whitaker, on Aug. 24.

To Brandon and Patricia Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Karsyn Gabriel Johnson, on Aug. 26.

To Taylor and Samantha Wood of Statesville, a girl, Aspen Rayne Wood, on Aug. 29.

