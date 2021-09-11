Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 25

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Yn’Nence Lackey and Jamya Daye of Statesville, a boy, Jemond Jamal Lackey Carson, on Aug. 25.
To Juvencio and Chelsae of Statesville, a girl, Rubi Soledad Carbajal-Hernandez, on Aug. 29.
To Carter and Carmen Ridgway of Stony Point, a girl, Lunamae Grace Ridgway, on Sept. 1.
