Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 25
Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 25

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Yn’Nence Lackey and Jamya Daye of Statesville, a boy, Jemond Jamal Lackey Carson, on Aug. 25.

To Juvencio and Chelsae of Statesville, a girl, Rubi Soledad Carbajal-Hernandez, on Aug. 29.

To Carter and Carmen Ridgway of Stony Point, a girl, Lunamae Grace Ridgway, on Sept. 1.

