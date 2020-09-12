Iredell County birth announcements: Aug. 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Johnathan and Brittani Leonard of Statesville, a boy, Carter Alton Leonard, on Aug. 29.

To Maurice Knox and Aaliyah Mungro of Statesville, a boy, Kingston Cornell Knox, on Aug. 29.

To Omar Martinez and Brittany Aguilar of Hiddenite, a girl, Monse Rose Martinez Aguilar, on Aug. 31.

To Tyler and Elizabeth Gragg of Statesville, a boy, McCoy Walter Gragg, on Aug. 31.

To Brandon Rickner and Hannah Perkins of Statesville, a girl, Sophia Ann Rickner, on Sept. 1.

To Jeffrey and Hannah Watt of Statesville, a boy, Micah Wesley Watt, on Sept. 2.