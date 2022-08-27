Iredell County birth announcements: Aug.

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Ryan and Casey Cockerham of Olin, a girl, Tilley Marie Cockerham, on Aug. 8.

To Joseph Lane, Jr. and Felicia Stevenson of Statesville, a girl, Opal Katharina Lane, on Aug. 12.

To Kestler and Hannah Ruth of Statesville, a boy, Kaleb William Ruth, on Aug. 12.

To Natanael Bautista and Alma Mazava of Gastonia, a boy, Nikolas Malachi Bautista, on Aug. 15.

To Derick and Hannah Summers of Statesville, a girl, Emma Jade Summers, on Aug. 16.

To Michael and Jessica Duff of Statesville, a girl, Makynlee Ann Duff, on Aug. 16.

To Justin and Ashley Manning of Stony Point, a girl, Laura Faye Manning, on Aug. 17.

To Tyrell Bacon and Isariah Istvan of Statesville, a boy, Quin’Cere Bernard Bacon, on Aug. 18.

To Aaron McCallum and Jessica Jackson of Statesville, a girl, Ryleigh Hope Jackson, on Aug. 19.

To Brandon and Madison Ayers of Union Grove, a boy, River James Ayers, on Aug. 19.

To Clayton and Katrina Dwiggins of Mocksville, a boy, Jameson Clay Dwiggins, on Aug. 20.

To Kyra Turner of Statesville, a girl, Ma’Koni Vega Turner, on Aug. 21.

DAVIS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

To Summer Dawn Scott and Kevin Eugene Morrison Jr,, a girl, Divine Rose Morrison, on Aug. 16.