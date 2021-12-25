 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 11
Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

To Tony Sturgis and Rachel Wilson of Statesville, a girl, Ebony Alyssa Sturgis, on Dec. 11.

To Cody and Paige Jackson of Taylorsville, a boy, Colt Frank Jackson, on Dec. 13.

To Josh and Marigail Bradshaw of Union Grove, a girl, Bree Jordan Bradshaw, on Dec. 13.

To Trevor and Heather Virtue of Stony Point, a boy, Ridge Cole Virtue, on Dec. 14.

To Nathaniel Page and Stephanie Black of Statesville a girl, Indie Fern Page, on Dec. 15.

To William and Toccarra Beam of Statesville, a boy, Cario LeAndrew Beam, on Dec. 15.

To Tony and Shianna Mendoza of Roaring River, a boy, Elijah Brooks Mendoza, on Dec. 15.

To Dorothy Jayne Speece of Olin, a boy, Jebediah Asher McNeely, on Dec. 15.

To Karl and Brooke Bittinger of Statesville, a boy, Axle Karl Bittinger, on Dec. 16.

