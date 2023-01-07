Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 19

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Huck Mullins and Amy Ross of Statesville, a girl, Wrenley Maxine Mullins, on Dec. 19.

To Gunner and Ashley Osborne of Mooresville, a boy, Levi Cale Osborne, on Dec. 19.

To Nick and Austin Reynaldo of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Hayden Reynaldo, on Dec. 20.

To Abraham E. Reyes and Amy J. Duarte of Statesville, a boy, Leviticus Anthony Reyes, on Dec. 20.

To Chris and Rachel Laws of Statesville, a boy, Hudson Graham Laws, on Dec. 21.

To Brittany Reynolds of Statesville, a boy, Malakai Bridger Gibbs, on Dec. 23.

To Emrich Handley and Cailan Bennett of Statesville, a girl, Erika Roxanne Ashley Handley, on Dec. 23.

To Chris and Alysa Fellows of Olin, a girl, Kennedy Marie Fellows, on Dec. 27.

To Ryan and Becca Brouillard of Statesville, a girl, Lily Sophie Brouillard, on Dec. 27.

To Melissa Gendron of Stony Point, a boy, Parker Vernon Gammon, on Dec. 28.

To Justin and Whitney Reams of Troutman, a boy, Jase Wayne Reams, on Dec. 28.

To Joshua Durant and Sierra Velez of Salisbury, a boy, Sebastian Chase Durant, on Dec. 29.

To Amanda Clark of Statesville, a boy, Gracen James Clark, on Dec. 29.

To James and Alena Cook of Statesville, a boy, Anderson James Cook, on Dec. 30.

To Luke Fox and Haley Duncan of Hamptonville, a boy, Weston Layne Fox, on Dec. 31.