Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 20
Birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.</&underline>

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Keshawn Imes and Talisa L. Ramseur Imes of Mooresville, a girl, Keshawna Jean Imes, on Dec. 20.

To Ji’Ceri Tucker and Aliyah Poole of Statesville, twin boys, Ji’Ceri Sankwan Tucker, Jr. and Ji’Quade Sanquarius Tucker, on Dec. 27.

