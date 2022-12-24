Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 5

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Theresa Rochelle Graham of Statesville, a boy, Brentley Watson Graham, on Dec. 5.

To Tevin Miller and Shoshauna Roseboro of Statesville, a boy, Jameson Aleksandr Miller, on Dec. 6.

To Dylan and Lindsey Hopkins of Harmony, a boy, Jack Bryan Hopkins, on Dec. 8.

To Adam and Kasie Lewis of Statesville, a girl, Meadow Leigh Lewis, on Dec. 9.

To Devin Faccinetti and Crystal Patino of Statesville, a boy, Fiume Blu Faccinetti, on Dec. 11.

To Gary and Kristy Walton of Statesville, a boy, Dallas Riley Walton, on Dec. 12.

To Jason and Michelle McGee of Mooresville, a boy, Lachlan Francis Jamie McGee, on Dec. 13.