Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 7

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Haley Lambert of Cleveland, a girl, Madylin Ann Lambert, on Dec. 7.

To Nathan and Stephanie Grove of Statesville, a boy, Kai John-Michael Grove, on Dec. 9.

To Geniya Rice of Statesville, a boy, Ezra Skie Parsons, on Dec.11.

To Jordan Redmon and Jada Lawrence of Statesville, a boy, Josiah William-Lee Redmon, on Dec. 11.