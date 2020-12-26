Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 9

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Joshua and Katelyn Hayes of Statesville, a boy, Cohen Bryce Hayes, on Dec. 9.
To Ligia Teresa Fonseca Bonilla of Statesville, a boy, Milan Assiel Fonseca, on Dec. 14.
To Ricky Powers and Sarah Carter of Valdese, a boy, Grayson Allen Powers, on Dec. 14.
To Kevin King and Janna Bean of Statesville, a girl, Makayla Nevaeh King, on Dec. 14.
To Marcos Aguilar and Glenda Ulloa of Statesville, a girl, Camila Aguilar, on Dec.16.
To Gunner Osborne and Ashley Rogers of Mooresville, a boy, Hudson Wyatt Osborne, on Dec. 17.
To John and Jessica Pinelli of Statesville, a boy, Anthony John Pinelli, on Dec. 19.
To Darren Sharpe and Monica Swann of Statesville, a boy, Wyatt Declan Sharpe, on Dec. 19.
To Josh and Jamie Smith of Stony Point, a girl, Emma Harper Smith, on Dec. 20.
To Casey Sigmon and Emily Campbell of Statesville, a girl, Kadynce Emrie Sigmon, on Dec. 20.
To Mario Mendez-Sanchez and Mariela Chavez-Vital of Stony Point, a girl, Abigail Mendez-Chavez, on Dec. 21.