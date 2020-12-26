Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 9

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Joshua and Katelyn Hayes of Statesville, a boy, Cohen Bryce Hayes, on Dec. 9.

To Ligia Teresa Fonseca Bonilla of Statesville, a boy, Milan Assiel Fonseca, on Dec. 14.

To Ricky Powers and Sarah Carter of Valdese, a boy, Grayson Allen Powers, on Dec. 14.

To Kevin King and Janna Bean of Statesville, a girl, Makayla Nevaeh King, on Dec. 14.

To Marcos Aguilar and Glenda Ulloa of Statesville, a girl, Camila Aguilar, on Dec.16.

To Gunner Osborne and Ashley Rogers of Mooresville, a boy, Hudson Wyatt Osborne, on Dec. 17.