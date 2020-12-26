 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 9
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Dec. 9

12-27 births
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Joshua and Katelyn Hayes of Statesville, a boy, Cohen Bryce Hayes, on Dec. 9.

To Ligia Teresa Fonseca Bonilla of Statesville, a boy, Milan Assiel Fonseca, on Dec. 14.

To Ricky Powers and Sarah Carter of Valdese, a boy, Grayson Allen Powers, on Dec. 14.

To Kevin King and Janna Bean of Statesville, a girl, Makayla Nevaeh King, on Dec. 14.

To Marcos Aguilar and Glenda Ulloa of Statesville, a girl, Camila Aguilar, on Dec.16.

To Gunner Osborne and Ashley Rogers of Mooresville, a boy, Hudson Wyatt Osborne, on Dec. 17.

To John and Jessica Pinelli of Statesville, a boy, Anthony John Pinelli, on Dec. 19.

To Darren Sharpe and Monica Swann of Statesville, a boy, Wyatt Declan Sharpe, on Dec. 19.

To Josh and Jamie Smith of Stony Point, a girl, Emma Harper Smith, on Dec. 20.

To Casey Sigmon and Emily Campbell of Statesville, a girl, Kadynce Emrie Sigmon, on Dec. 20.

To Mario Mendez-Sanchez and Mariela Chavez-Vital of Stony Point, a girl, Abigail Mendez-Chavez, on Dec. 21.

