Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 1
Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 1

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Casey and Anna Dixon of Stony Point, a girl, Abigail Elizabeth Dixon, on Feb.1.

To Jordan Frank and Rosie-Marie Snider of Harmony, a girl, Aubree-Auna Marie Frank, on Feb. 1.

To Thomas Brady and Hannah Patterson of Statesville, a girl, Joanna Grace Patterson, on Feb. 1.

To Justin and Ariel Johnson of Statesville, a girl, Valerie Dawn Johnson, on Feb. 5.

To Ta’Ari Stockton of Statesville, a girl, Promise Amour Stockton, on Feb. 8.

To Tevin Tucker and Aaliyah Lomax of Statesville, a boy, Zakari Raneem Tucker, on Feb. 8.

To Davon Strickland and Shyann Mattlewis of Statesville, a girl, Kennedy Marie Strickland, on Feb. 9.

To Stewart and Ann Velez of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Manuel Velez, on Feb. 10.

To Jason and Sabrina Lever of Statesville, a boy, NaKoa Jake Lever, on Feb. 10.

