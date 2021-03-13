 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 16
Birth annoucements

Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 16

3-14 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Josh Durant and Sierra Velez of Statesville, a girl, Isabella Maria Durant, on Feb. 16.

To Deleon and Jessica Watts of Statesville, a girl, Nevaeh Sa’rae Watts, on March 1.

To Justin and Morgan Mills of Statesville, a boy, Jett Fielding Mills, on March 1.

To Ka Yeng Yang and Mee Vang of Statesville, a boy, Kai Peev Xwm Yang, on March 2.

To Zachary Kendall and Courtney Barnes of Harmony, a girl, Havenn Jane-Marie Kendall, on March 3.

To Colin and Laurie Wilson of Statesville, a boy, Cole Anthony Wilson, on March 4.

To Riley and Megan Arters of Taylorsville, a girl, Thea Brooke Arters, on March 4.

To Jarodd McDonald and Kelly McCormick of Statesville, a girl, Ja’riyah Reign McDonald, on March 5.

