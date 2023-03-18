Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Shaquille James and Ericka Wynn of Statesville, a girl, SaVanna Ra’Shea James, on Feb. 27.
To Steven and Bridgett Morrison of Statesville, a girl, Salem Rae Morrison, on March 1.
To Kentrel and Molisa Kenney of Statesville, a girl, Kenniah Rayleigh Kenney, on March 1.
To Chris and Reagan Pope of Statesville, a boy, Rhett Christopher Pope, on March 2.
To Marvin Heaggans and Ashley Brown of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Nathaniel Maurice Heaggans, on March 2.
To Phillip Walls and Ashley Nicholas of Statesville, a girl, Alice Nichole Walls, on March 5.
To Matthew and Ashley Goodin of Statesville, a boy, Dawson Blake Goodin, on March 5.
To Cristian Sanchez and Laura Loaiza of Statesville, a girl, Renatha Sanchez, on March 6.