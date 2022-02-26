Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 3

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Cameron Wanya Miller and De’Jah Marie Joyner of Mocksville, a boy, Kane Elijah Joyner, on Feb. 3.

To Christopher and Colette Ayers of Statesville, a boy, Silas Christopher Ayers, on Feb. 4.

To Ashley and Dillon Caviness of Troutman, a girl, Kylie Lynn Caviness, on Feb. 7.

To Bradley Neil and Teryn Dionne Teaster of Statesville, a boy, Brantley Neil Teaster, on Feb. 8.

To Christopher Lippard and Ashley Speece of Statesville, a boy, Theodore Everett Lippard, on Feb. 11.