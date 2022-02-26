 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 3
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Feb. 3

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2-27 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Cameron Wanya Miller and De’Jah Marie Joyner of Mocksville, a boy, Kane Elijah Joyner, on Feb. 3.

To Christopher and Colette Ayers of Statesville, a boy, Silas Christopher Ayers, on Feb. 4.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To Ashley and Dillon Caviness of Troutman, a girl, Kylie Lynn Caviness, on Feb. 7.

To Bradley Neil and Teryn Dionne Teaster of Statesville, a boy, Brantley Neil Teaster, on Feb. 8.

To Christopher Lippard and Ashley Speece of Statesville, a boy, Theodore Everett Lippard, on Feb. 11.

To Emanuel Steele and Mariah Brown of Conover, a girl, Madilyn Joyce Steele, on Feb. 11.

To Shawn and Katie Cheeks of Troutman, a boy, Isaac Walter Cheeks, on Feb. 12.

To Tanya Brown of Statesville, a girl, Disyia Denise Clark, on Feb. 14.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Work of He(art)
Local News

Work of He(art)

Perioperative Care Tech Freddie Rickett encourages his team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center with what he calls “doodles,” but what othe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics