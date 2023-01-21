 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 10

1-22 birth announcements
Editor’s note: Did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jack and Autumn Thompson of Vale, a girl, Emmeline JoAnne Thompson, on Jan. 10.

To Elliott and Meredith Roberson of Statesville, a girl, Josephine Rae Roberson, on Jan. 11.

To Julia Shelton of Statesville, a boy, Knox Orion Henny, on Jan. 11.

To Michael Benbow Jr. and Kristen Snyder of Statesville, a girl, Myricle Unity-Faith Benbow, on Jan. 11.

To Brandon and Brittany Johnson of Union Grove, a boy, Brooks Mason Johnson, on Jan. 12.

To Stefon Lomax and Eliza McClough of Statesville, a girl, Serenity Jream Lomax, on Jan. 12.

To Alyssa Houston of Statesville, a boy, Maverick Joel Houston, on Jan. 13.

To Rebecca Hartley-Goff of Mocksville, a girl, Kaida Rhyain Arnett Reid, on Jan. 13.

To Thomas Redfield and Samantha Leonard of Statesville, a boy, Elzie Andrew Wallace Redfield, on Jan. 13.

To Collen and Hailey Hawley of Statesville, a boy, Ezra Christopher Hawley, on Jan. 14.

