 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 11
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 11

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1-30 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To Paxton and Kayla Cornett of Statesville, a girl, Maylee Rae Cornett, on Jan. 11.

To Alexander Humberto and Yohammy Linette Alfaro De Rivera of Statesville, a girl, Grace Alexandra Rivera-Alfaro, on Jan. 14.

To Mary Beth Potts of Statesville, a girl, Avalynn Paisley Potts, on Jan. 16.

To Kendra Denny of Statesville, a boy, Karter Nathaniel Denny, on Jan. 18.

To Mr. and Mrs. Ross Peele of Mooresville, a girl, Della Rene’ Peele, on Jan. 19.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics