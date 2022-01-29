Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 11

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Paxton and Kayla Cornett of Statesville, a girl, Maylee Rae Cornett, on Jan. 11.
To Alexander Humberto and Yohammy Linette Alfaro De Rivera of Statesville, a girl, Grace Alexandra Rivera-Alfaro, on Jan. 14.
To Mary Beth Potts of Statesville, a girl, Avalynn Paisley Potts, on Jan. 16.
To Kendra Denny of Statesville, a boy, Karter Nathaniel Denny, on Jan. 18.
To Mr. and Mrs. Ross Peele of Mooresville, a girl, Della Rene’ Peele, on Jan. 19.