Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 11

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Paxton and Kayla Cornett of Statesville, a girl, Maylee Rae Cornett, on Jan. 11.

To Alexander Humberto and Yohammy Linette Alfaro De Rivera of Statesville, a girl, Grace Alexandra Rivera-Alfaro, on Jan. 14.

To Mary Beth Potts of Statesville, a girl, Avalynn Paisley Potts, on Jan. 16.

To Kendra Denny of Statesville, a boy, Karter Nathaniel Denny, on Jan. 18.

To Mr. and Mrs. Ross Peele of Mooresville, a girl, Della Rene’ Peele, on Jan. 19.