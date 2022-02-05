 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 20
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 20

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Richard and DJyia Hall of Statesville, a girl, AJariyah Love Hall, on Jan. 20.

To Justin Lamp and Mariah Isaac of Harmony, a girl, Aurora Rose Lamp, on Jan. 20.

To Brett Toker and Ashlynne Moore of Statesville, a boy, Aston James Toker, on Jan. 21.

To Marissa Redmon of Statesville, a boy, Ka’Trell Keriyon Dulin, on Jan. 24.

To Joseph Cornwell and Madison Queen of Statesville, a boy, Calix Paul Cornwell, on Jan. 26.

To Andrew and Christine Patton of Statesville, a boy, Corbin James Patton, on Jan. 28.

To Tyrone Chambers and Whitney Stevenson of Statesville, a boy, Tyrez Quantaevis Chambers, on Jan. 28.

To Angel Martinez and Casey Mitchell of Statesville, a girl, Brinleigh Adalynn Martinez, on Jan. 29.

