Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 4
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Jan. 4

1-17 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Tyler and Adelaide Aiken of Statesville, a girl, Rosemary Lee Aiken, on Jan. 4.

To Donnie Sifford and Gabby Martin of Statesville, a girl, Draya’ Maleigh Kaydence Sifford, on Jan. 5.

To Stephen J. Bowman and Maria Martinez of Statesville, a boy, Amari Michael Bowman, on Jan. 6.

To Cedric Ferguson and Shimiah Oglesby of Statesville, a boy, Ca’liel DeVonte’ Ferguson, on Jan. 7.

To Mahogany D. Clark of Statesville, a girl, Amora Brianna Leigh Clark, on Jan. 8.

