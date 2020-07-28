Iredell County birth announcements: July 15
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Christopher Stewart and Dante Connor of Statesville, a girl, Karsyn Teresa Faye Stewart, on July 15.

To Tamir Randall and Brittany Fox of Statesville, a boy, Kamdyn Amir Randall, on July 16.

To Michael and Molly O’Malley of Cornelius, a boy, Declan Michael O’Malley, on July 17.

To Tobias McClain and Amiyah Patterson of Stony Point, a girl, Tarahji Ayanna McClain, on July 18.

