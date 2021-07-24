 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: July 17
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: July 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
7-25 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Larry Malson and Taylor Stotts of Cleveland, a boy, Waylon Alexander Malson, on July 17.

To Eric Sherrill and Chayse Wiles of Statesville, a girl, A’Dore Lay’Marie Sherrill, on July 17.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, S…

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics