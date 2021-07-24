Iredell County birth announcements: July 17

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Larry Malson and Taylor Stotts of Cleveland, a boy, Waylon Alexander Malson, on July 17.

To Eric Sherrill and Chayse Wiles of Statesville, a girl, A’Dore Lay’Marie Sherrill, on July 17.