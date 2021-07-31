 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: July 21
Birth announcements

8-1 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Daniel Castaneda and Ahtziri Jaimes-Cruz of Statesville, a girl, Eliany Castaneda Cruz, on July 21.

To Wesley and Abby Sloan of Olin, a girl, Charlie Jo Sloan, on July 21.

To Isaac Rogerson and Alexis Miller of Troutman, a boy, Noah Blake Rogerson, on July 22.

To Jacob McDonnell and Tara Dionysius of Harmony, a girl, Elliana Rose McDonnell, on July 22.

To Tyler and Anna-Lisa Goodman of Statesville, a boy, Bentley Paul Goodman, on July 23.

To Ethan and Maegan Galliher of Statesville, a boy, Finn Dekota Galliher, on July 23.

To Joshua and Kristina Purser of Taylorsville, a girl, Ellie Ruth Purser, on July 23.

To Tyler Fowler and Stephanie Sutinen of Statesville, a boy, Tristan Parks Fowler, on July 25.

