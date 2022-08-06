Iredell County birth announcements: July 22

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Scott and Heather Bustle of Statesville, a girl, Adalyn Rose Bustle, on July 22.

To Ricky and Chelsea Burke of Hiddenite, a girl, Charlotte Raelynn Burke, on July 27.

To Nhyia Zyterria Joyner of Statesville, a girl, Kehlani Amillion Joyner, on July 28.

To Richard Wright and Laremie Reist of Olin, a girl, Ember Sage Wright, on July 30.