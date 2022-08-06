 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: July 22

  • 0
8-7 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Scott and Heather Bustle of Statesville, a girl, Adalyn Rose Bustle, on July 22.

To Ricky and Chelsea Burke of Hiddenite, a girl, Charlotte Raelynn Burke, on July 27.

To Nhyia Zyterria Joyner of Statesville, a girl, Kehlani Amillion Joyner, on July 28.

To Richard Wright and Laremie Reist of Olin, a girl, Ember Sage Wright, on July 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctors joins medical group

New doctors joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Mere…

Watch Now: Related Video

New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously