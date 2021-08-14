Iredell County birth announcements: July 27

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Ileana Dinelsa Beltran of Stony Point, a girl, Isabella Eveth Morel Vera Beltan, on July 27.

To Jared Brooks and Adrian Hogue of Taylorsville, a girl, Maddison Rose Brooks, on July 28.

To Nicholas Ferreri and Kristi Powell of Statesville, a boy, Braxton Alexander Ferreri, on July 28.

To Corey and Nicole Williams of Union Grove, a boy, Clay Paul Williams, on July 30.

To David and Kiersten Brooke of Statesville, a girl, Clara Juliette Brooke, on July 30.

To Ricky Gibson II and Bethany Philyaw of Taylorsville, a boy, Negan Jay Stewart Gibson, on Aug. 1.

To Vincent Munoz and Shelby Jacobs of Statesville, a boy, Steven Micheal Oakley Munoz, on Aug. 3.