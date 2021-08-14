 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: July 27
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: July 27

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
8-15 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Ileana Dinelsa Beltran of Stony Point, a girl, Isabella Eveth Morel Vera Beltan, on July 27.

To Jared Brooks and Adrian Hogue of Taylorsville, a girl, Maddison Rose Brooks, on July 28.

To Nicholas Ferreri and Kristi Powell of Statesville, a boy, Braxton Alexander Ferreri, on July 28.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To Corey and Nicole Williams of Union Grove, a boy, Clay Paul Williams, on July 30.

To David and Kiersten Brooke of Statesville, a girl, Clara Juliette Brooke, on July 30.

To Ricky Gibson II and Bethany Philyaw of Taylorsville, a boy, Negan Jay Stewart Gibson, on Aug. 1.

To Vincent Munoz and Shelby Jacobs of Statesville, a boy, Steven Micheal Oakley Munoz, on Aug. 3.

To Jackson and Abigail Hunt of Statesville, a girl, Denver Leigh Hunt, on Aug. 5.

To Fernando Vasquez and Cindy Rodriguez of Statesville, a girl, Dariana Fernanda Vazquez Rodriguez, on Aug. 5.

To Octavio and Jessica Arreola of Statesville, a boy, Adrian Octavio Arreola, on Aug. 9.

To Jordan Hall and Kaitlyn Ward of Union Grove, a boy, Maverick William Hall, on Aug. 9.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Take steps to stop the clot
Local News

Take steps to stop the clot

  • Updated

The pandemic has heightened attention to the dangers of blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and clot-provoked stro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics