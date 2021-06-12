Iredell County birth announcements: June 1

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bill and Sarah Harrington of Statesville, a boy, Leon Ben Harrington, on June 1.

To Tyler and Carly Burk of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Kate Burk, on June 3.

To Aliyah Desiree Jones of Statesville, a girl, Janelle Camilla-Ariane Jones, on June 4.

To Michael Quinn and Chelsea Arehart of Statesville, a boy, Tyson Liam Quinn, on June 4.

To Brianna McKown of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Brooke Pearson, on June 5.

To Jerel Wall and Rashida Parks of Statesville, a boy, J’lynn James Parks, on June 5.

To Quiana Johnese Thomas-Clark of Statesville, a girl, Iyana Lelna Thomas-Clark, on June 5.

To Jarrod and Ashley Poteat of Statesville, a girl, Emmalyn Grace Poteat, on June 6.