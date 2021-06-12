 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: June 1
0 Comments
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: June 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
6-13 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Bill and Sarah Harrington of Statesville, a boy, Leon Ben Harrington, on June 1.

To Tyler and Carly Burk of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Kate Burk, on June 3.

To Aliyah Desiree Jones of Statesville, a girl, Janelle Camilla-Ariane Jones, on June 4.

To Michael Quinn and Chelsea Arehart of Statesville, a boy, Tyson Liam Quinn, on June 4.

To Brianna McKown of Statesville, a girl, Olivia Brooke Pearson, on June 5.

To Jerel Wall and Rashida Parks of Statesville, a boy, J’lynn James Parks, on June 5.

To Quiana Johnese Thomas-Clark of Statesville, a girl, Iyana Lelna Thomas-Clark, on June 5.

To Jarrod and Ashley Poteat of Statesville, a girl, Emmalyn Grace Poteat, on June 6.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'It's very much a blessing':
Local News

'It's very much a blessing':

  • Updated

Tulle Bridal LKN, owned by sisters Donna Sada and Melissa Chase, was one of the host sites of Operation Wedding Gown, a campaign offered by Br…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics