Iredell County birth announcements: June 19

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Desmond Kyle Blanton and Nyesha RhaShay Rollins of Statesville, a boy, NyKale Zahmir Marley Blanton, on June 19.

To McKenna and Zack Sherrill of Troutman, a boy, Gunnar Atlas Sherrill, on June 20.

To Craig and Hannah Young of Mocksville, a boy, Ryker Steele Young, on June 21.

To John and Brittany of Statesville, a girl, Sailor Mae Berkauzer, on June 22.

To Ishmal Clark and Stephenie Thao of Statesville, a girl, Zola ZooHlub-Kai Clark, on June 26.