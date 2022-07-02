 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: June 19

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Desmond Kyle Blanton and Nyesha RhaShay Rollins of Statesville, a boy, NyKale Zahmir Marley Blanton, on June 19.

To McKenna and Zack Sherrill of Troutman, a boy, Gunnar Atlas Sherrill, on June 20.

To Craig and Hannah Young of Mocksville, a boy, Ryker Steele Young, on June 21.

To John and Brittany of Statesville, a girl, Sailor Mae Berkauzer, on June 22.

To Ishmal Clark and Stephenie Thao of Statesville, a girl, Zola ZooHlub-Kai Clark, on June 26.

