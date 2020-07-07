Iredell County birth announcements: June 22
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Wesley and Carrie Shell of Hiddenite, a girl, Thea Hayven Shell, on June 22.

To Adara Luckey of Troutman, a girl, Adriana Lyvon Luckey, on June 22.

To Kristen DeAnna Morrison of Statesville, a boy, Knight Teighlor Morrison, on June 22.

To Dustin Moose and Christine Combs of Hiddenite, a boy, Dustin William Moose, on June 23.

To Jonathan Colon and Ileana Beltran of Stony Point, a boy, Israel Josiah’s Colon, on June 24.

To Richard and Shanda Evans of Statesville, a boy, Calvin Michael Evans, on June 25.

To William and Ashley Sutton of Statesville, a boy, Gideon Ethan Sutton, on June 26.

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

