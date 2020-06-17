Iredell County birth announcements: June 3

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Amanda Roseboro of Statesville, a boy, KayVeon Da’moni Roseboro, on June 3.
To David and Allison Lee of Statesville, a girl, Alaina Jordan Lee, on June 3.