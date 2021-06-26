Iredell County birth announcements: June 9

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Zachary and Krystle Smith of Union Grove, a boy, Ridge Lee Smith, on June 9.
To Steven and Kaylea Bunton, of Olin, a boy, Landyn Alexander Bunton, on June 10.
To Travis and Stephanie Drye of Statesville, a girl, Elizabella Allene Drye, on June 12.
To Matthew and Kirsten Nelson of Statesville, a boy, Jameson Thomas Nelson, on June 15.
To Daniel Byron Forrest II and Tami Anne Henderson of Statesville, a boy, Gabriel James Forrest, on June 17.
To Johnny and Maghon Redman of Harmony, a boy Jameson Ray Redman, on June 18.