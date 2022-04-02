Iredell County birth announcements: March 13

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Justin and Sarah Isaacs of Statesville, a boy, Andrew Dayton Isaacs, on March 13.
To Chandler Campbell and Mivkab Yang of Statesville, a boy, Zion Lue Campbell, on March 14.
To Dylan and Kelsey Getz of Mocksville, a girl, Makenzie Orion Getz, on March 14.
To Nick and Kerri Turner of Statesville, a girl, Emma Belle Turner, on March 16.
To Tyler and Laura Messick of Statesville, a girl, Raelynn Pearce Messick, on March 16.
To Robert Taylor and Dazmine Hall of Statesville, a girl, Charisma Annalisa Taylor, on March 18.
To Casey and Victoria Pharr of Statesville, a boy, Cameron Jeffrey Pharr, on March 18.