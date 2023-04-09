Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Lauro Solis Villafuerte and Griselda Cruz Pineda of Statesville, a girl, Genesis Solis Cruz, on March 20.

To Mark Borys and Amilia Eberling of Statesville, a boy, Emmett Thomas Borys, on March 20.

To Tanaye and Wolfman Barber of Statesville, a girl, Za’Marilynn Jonah-Ray Barber, on March 20.

To Kelley and Brady Hatley of Statesville, a girl, Ember Ann Hatley, on March 21.

To Jason Napier and Amber Parsley of Harmony, a girl, Amelia Adrienne Napier, on March 22.

To Logan and Brandi Settle of Statesville, a girl, Sunday James Settle, on March 22.

To Justice Steele and A’Meya Spikes of Olin, a girl, Amelia Elaine Steele, on March 24.

To Brandon Messer and Brianna Rowe of Harmony, a girl, Raelynn Alexis Messer, on March 24

To Victor Grebennikov and Anna Jordan of Statesville, a girl, Jordie Caroline Grebennikov, on March 26.

To Bobby Moss Jr. and Hydeia Wellman of Statesville, a boy, Kalzen Deaon Moss, on March 27.

To Brayson Matthews and Lanie Frye, a girl, Evelyn Grace Matthews, on March 28.

To Alma Rivera Ramirez of Mooresville, a boy, Eden Munoz Rivera Raul, on April 1.