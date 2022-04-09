 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: March 24

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Donovan and Veronica Lechak of Olin, a girl, Liliana Carolyn Lechak, on March 24.

To Philip and Laura Caldwell of Statesville, a girl, Harper Grey Caldwell, on March 25.

To Antonio Allison and Aaliyah Yorz of Harmony, a boy, Antonio Amani Allison, on March 25.

To Sai Lor and Lina Vang of Statesville, a boy, Henry Yang Lor, on April 1.

