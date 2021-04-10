Iredell County birth announcements: March 26

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Shayla Brady of Conover, a boy, Robert Wayne Brady, on March 26.

To DeAnna Marie Simpson of Statesville, a girl, LeeAnna Sereniti Green, on March 27.

To Joshua and Angela Wooten of Statesville, a boy, Lucas Ford Wooten, on March 27.

To Bryan and Anna Campbell of Statesville, a girl, Salem Gale Campbell, on March 30.

To Ryan and Mary Lippard of Statesville, a boy, Hudson James Lippard, on April 1.

To Jonathan Gadson and Ashlee Frye of Mocksville, a girl, Kimora Renea Gadson, on April 1.

DAVIS REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

To Alaina and Chase Medlin of Statesville, a boy, Michael Bentley Medlin on April 4.