Editor’s note: did you have a baby Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Kiayanna Harrison of Statesville, a girl, Journee Monae Barnes, on March 7.
To David McNeely and Heather Harvey of Statesville, a girl, Chloe Jean McNeely, on March 9.
To Khalil Turner and Monya Imes of Statesville, a girl, Maleya Dionne Turner, on March 16.
To Kyle and Jessica Larson of Mooresville, a boy, Wilhelm Eugene Larson, on March 16.
To Kasey and Shelley Miller of Statesville, a girl, Isla Magnolia Miller, on March 17.