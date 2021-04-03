 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: March 9
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: March 9

4-4 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To David Ferretiz and Jessica Estrada of Statesville, a boy, Giovanni Estrada Ferretiz, on March 9.

To Tyler Alford and Deborah Thomas of Mooresville, a girl, Caroline Natalie Alford, on March 10.

To Drew and Lindsay Alford of Statesville, a girl, Hazel Morgan Alford, on March 11.

To Derris Terrell Bailey and Stephanie Brundege of Statesville, a girl, Ryleigh Ann Bailey, on March 13.

To Preston Lee Roberts and Kali Patricia Lape of Statesville, a girl, Jupiter Rose-Leanne Roberts, on March 17.

To Stevens Goins Jr. and Keri Harwell of Statesville, a girl, Jaycie Ladawn Goins, on March 19.

To Edward and Sarah Hailey of Statesville, a boy, Henry Fletcher Hailey, on March 19.

To Anthony Nix and Katie Hartness of Mocksville, a boy, Jaxson Wayne Nix, on March 22.

To Ty and Rubi Johnson of Statesville, a boy, Clayton Phillip Johnson, on March 22.

To Devonate Bailey and Eboniee Glover of Statesville, a girl, Kadynce La’Rae Bailey, on March 23.

