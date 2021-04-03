Iredell County birth announcements: March 9

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To David Ferretiz and Jessica Estrada of Statesville, a boy, Giovanni Estrada Ferretiz, on March 9.

To Tyler Alford and Deborah Thomas of Mooresville, a girl, Caroline Natalie Alford, on March 10.

To Drew and Lindsay Alford of Statesville, a girl, Hazel Morgan Alford, on March 11.

To Derris Terrell Bailey and Stephanie Brundege of Statesville, a girl, Ryleigh Ann Bailey, on March 13.

To Preston Lee Roberts and Kali Patricia Lape of Statesville, a girl, Jupiter Rose-Leanne Roberts, on March 17.

To Stevens Goins Jr. and Keri Harwell of Statesville, a girl, Jaycie Ladawn Goins, on March 19.