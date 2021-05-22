 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: May 10
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: May 10

5-23 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Chris and Fantacy Farrington of Statesville, a girl, Zendaya Italy-Jade Farrington, on May 10.

To Bryan Windsor and Alacey Threatte of Statesville, a son, Levi Boyd Windsor, on May 11.

To Richard and Kerri Cole of Statesville, a girl, Evelyn Caroline Cole, on May 12.

To Brennan Granger and Genie Holleman of Statesville, a boy, Brantly Austin Granger, on May 14.

