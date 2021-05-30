Iredell County birth announcements: May 16

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Edward Hefner and Leighanna Moose of Stony Point, a boy, Easton Dean Hefner, on May 16.

To Daniel Armstrong and Shawnna Moore of Stony Point, a girl, Kaydence Rayne Fate Armstrong, on May 17.

To Isaiah Crews and Malazea Wood of Mooresville, a boy, Zacari Elijah Crews, on May 17.