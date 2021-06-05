Iredell County birth announcements: May 24

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Stacey Jennifer Meese of Statesville, a girl, Abby Jennifer Meese, on May 24.

To Taralee and Robert Franklin of Charlotte, a boy, Theodore Lucas Prepetit Franklin, on May 25.

To Tyris Mintz and Kasey Cox of Statesville, a girl, Kalani Rose Mintz, on May 27.

To David and Stacey Bell of Statesville, a girl, Nora Ann Bell, on May 27.

To Sloan and Susan Goforth of Statesville, twin boys, Roscoe West Goforth and Thomas Hal Goforth, on May 27.

To Jeffery Edwards and Madison Wimmer of Statesville, a girl, Sadie Rose Edwards, on May 28.