Iredell County birth announcements: May 3

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Andy Gallimore and Christy Smith of Olin, a boy, Eythan Raines Gallimore, on May 3.

To Brennan and Laura Cass of Statesville, a boy, Blaine Alexander Cass, on May 3.

To Andrew and Helena Martinez of Mooresville, a boy, Nicolas Ray Martinez, on May 4.

To Juan and Jenna Torres of Mocksville, a girl, Adrian Jade Torres, on May 5.