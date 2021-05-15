 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: May 3
5-16 births
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Andy Gallimore and Christy Smith of Olin, a boy, Eythan Raines Gallimore, on May 3.

To Brennan and Laura Cass of Statesville, a boy, Blaine Alexander Cass, on May 3.

To Andrew and Helena Martinez of Mooresville, a boy, Nicolas Ray Martinez, on May 4.

To Juan and Jenna Torres of Mocksville, a girl, Adrian Jade Torres, on May 5.

