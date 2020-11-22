 Skip to main content
Iredell county birth announcements: Nov. 10
Iredell county birth announcements: Nov. 10

11-22 births
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To David Mecimore and Kelly Lackey of Olin, a boy, Adam Dale Mecimore, on Nov. 10.

To Joshua Carpenter and Paige Joubert of Statesville, a boy, Josiah Lee Carpenter, on Nov. 11.

To Joseph Lancaster Jr. and Lauren Martin of Statesville, a boy, Beau Vance Lancaster, on Nov. 13.

To Stephen and Megan Cheek of Elkin, a girl, Whitleigh Tate Cheek, on Nov. 13.

