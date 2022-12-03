Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 10

Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.
If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.
IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
To Rob and Holly Moose of Statesville, a boy, Jackson Reid Moose, on Nov. 10.
To Dalton Everidge and Madison Ervin of Statesville, a girl, Ivy Blake Everidge, on Nov. 14.
To Jonathon and Casandra Bills of Troutman, a boy, Owen Casidy Bills, on Nov. 14.
To Carem Livingston and Danielle Ireland of Mooresville, a girl, Kalliope Alexandria Rose Livingston, on Nov. 16.
To Devin Carlton and Kaley Chervenie of Taylorsville, a girl, Skye Anne Carlton, on Nov. 16.
To Carin Aguirre Serrano and Abigail Zamudio Herculano of Taylorsville, a boy, Joel Carin Aguirre Zamudio, on Nov. 16.
To Stephen St. Clair and Alexis Spurlin of Mooresville, a boy, Silas Lee St. Clair Spurlin, on Nov. 16.
To Sha’miya Antoine Sharpe of Statesville, a boy, Jaiquees Amir Sharpe, on Nov. 17.
To Destiny Shavone Bush of Salisbury, a boy, Rhyland Hakeem Enrique Bush, on Nov. 17.
To Jonathan and Casey Souther of North Wilkesboro, a girl, Ruby Lynn Faith Souther, on Nov. 17.
To Daniel Haas and Bianca Soto of Concord, a boy, Iza Joseph Haas, on Nov. 17.
To LaKendra and Jamarick Williams of Statesville, a boy, Zyus Carter Williams, on Nov. 20.
To Justin and Brittney Lanning of Advance, a girl, Palmer Banks Lanning, on Nov. 21.
To Paul Harold and Porcha Taylor of Statesville, a boy, Nori O’Terra Harold, on Nov. 22.
To Malik Sloan and Kailan Oglesby of Salisbury, a boy, Xavier Armond Sloan, on Nov. 22.
To Justin Byers and Kinslee Pope of Stony Point, a girl, Saylor Dawn Byers, on Nov. 23.
To Joseph Campbell and Lillian Andrade of Statesville, a boy, Oliver Joseph Campbell, on Nov. 23.
To Fred Cox and Jasmine Masso-Arango of Statesville, a girl, Kelani Blu Cox, on Nov. 24.
To Shawn Gregory, Jr. and Bethany Bost of Statesville, a boy, De’marious Maurice Gregory, on Nov. 25.
To Olam Noel Arce and Karla Vanessa Moreno Delgadillo of Mooresville, a girl, Cristhyn Amanda Arce Moreno, on Nov. 28.
To Casey Brown and Destiny Gardner of Statesville, a boy, Koa Brandon Brown III, on Nov. 28.