Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 10

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Rob and Holly Moose of Statesville, a boy, Jackson Reid Moose, on Nov. 10.

To Dalton Everidge and Madison Ervin of Statesville, a girl, Ivy Blake Everidge, on Nov. 14.

To Jonathon and Casandra Bills of Troutman, a boy, Owen Casidy Bills, on Nov. 14.

To Carem Livingston and Danielle Ireland of Mooresville, a girl, Kalliope Alexandria Rose Livingston, on Nov. 16.

To Devin Carlton and Kaley Chervenie of Taylorsville, a girl, Skye Anne Carlton, on Nov. 16.

To Carin Aguirre Serrano and Abigail Zamudio Herculano of Taylorsville, a boy, Joel Carin Aguirre Zamudio, on Nov. 16.

To Stephen St. Clair and Alexis Spurlin of Mooresville, a boy, Silas Lee St. Clair Spurlin, on Nov. 16.

To Sha’miya Antoine Sharpe of Statesville, a boy, Jaiquees Amir Sharpe, on Nov. 17.

To Destiny Shavone Bush of Salisbury, a boy, Rhyland Hakeem Enrique Bush, on Nov. 17.

To Jonathan and Casey Souther of North Wilkesboro, a girl, Ruby Lynn Faith Souther, on Nov. 17.

To Daniel Haas and Bianca Soto of Concord, a boy, Iza Joseph Haas, on Nov. 17.

To LaKendra and Jamarick Williams of Statesville, a boy, Zyus Carter Williams, on Nov. 20.

To Justin and Brittney Lanning of Advance, a girl, Palmer Banks Lanning, on Nov. 21.

To Paul Harold and Porcha Taylor of Statesville, a boy, Nori O’Terra Harold, on Nov. 22.

To Malik Sloan and Kailan Oglesby of Salisbury, a boy, Xavier Armond Sloan, on Nov. 22.

To Justin Byers and Kinslee Pope of Stony Point, a girl, Saylor Dawn Byers, on Nov. 23.

To Joseph Campbell and Lillian Andrade of Statesville, a boy, Oliver Joseph Campbell, on Nov. 23.

To Fred Cox and Jasmine Masso-Arango of Statesville, a girl, Kelani Blu Cox, on Nov. 24.

To Shawn Gregory, Jr. and Bethany Bost of Statesville, a boy, De’marious Maurice Gregory, on Nov. 25.

To Olam Noel Arce and Karla Vanessa Moreno Delgadillo of Mooresville, a girl, Cristhyn Amanda Arce Moreno, on Nov. 28.

To Casey Brown and Destiny Gardner of Statesville, a boy, Koa Brandon Brown III, on Nov. 28.