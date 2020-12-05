Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 14

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

To Alex and Amanda Flowers of Statesville, a girl, Jolee Evanleigh Flowers, on Nov. 14.

To Josh and Rachel Cope of Statesville, a boy, David Michael Cope, on Nov. 16.

To Nathaniel and Audra Smith of Statesville, a girl, Ava Gabrielle Smith, on Nov. 17.

To Madison and Kathleen Mallory of Statesville, a girl, Claire Ann Mallory, on Nov. 18.

To Brock and Casey McNabb of Statesville, a boy, Huxton Rhett McNabb, on Nov. 18.

To Easton and Tiffany Icenhour of Statesville, a boy, Keaton Hollis Icenhour, on Nov. 19.