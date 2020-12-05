 Skip to main content
Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 14
Birth announcements

12-6 births
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Iredell Memorial Hospital

To Alex and Amanda Flowers of Statesville, a girl, Jolee Evanleigh Flowers, on Nov. 14.

To Josh and Rachel Cope of Statesville, a boy, David Michael Cope, on Nov. 16.

To Nathaniel and Audra Smith of Statesville, a girl, Ava Gabrielle Smith, on Nov. 17.

To Madison and Kathleen Mallory of Statesville, a girl, Claire Ann Mallory, on Nov. 18.

To Brock and Casey McNabb of Statesville, a boy, Huxton Rhett McNabb, on Nov. 18.

To Easton and Tiffany Icenhour of Statesville, a boy, Keaton Hollis Icenhour, on Nov. 19.

To Michael Miller and Bri-Anna Flowers of Statesville, a boy, Misha James Miller, on Nov. 19.

To Kenneth Hilles IV and Sara Dubose of Statesville, a girl, Madelyn Rose Hilles, on Nov. 20.

To Andrew Divanna and Olivia Swaim of Statesville, a boy, Colt Kyle Divanna, on Nov. 20.

To Steven Berry and Dylan McElfresh of Statesville, a boy, Waylon Andrew Berry, on Nov. 21.

To Omar Moreno and Katherine Pimiento of Statesville, a girl, Elizabeth Moreno, on Nov. 25.

To Matthew and Ashley Goodin of Statesville, a boy, Clay Thomas Goodin, on Nov. 26.

