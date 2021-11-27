 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 14
0 Comments
alert top story
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
11-28 birth announcements
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Shahidi and Keiko Williams of Statesville, a boy, Shahidi Deshawn Williams III, on Nov. 14.

To Jody and Miranda Royall of North Wilkesboro, a boy, Samuel Eli Royall, on Nov. 16.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO designates new COVID strain Omicron as ‘variant of concern’

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics