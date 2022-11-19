Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 2

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Skylar and Vivian Stroud of Statesville, a boy, Palmer Edward Stroud, on Nov. 2.

To Emontrell Tucker and Chyna Knox of Statesville, a girl, Lydia Elizabeth Tucker, on Nov. 2.

To Robert Grant and Nakiyah Summers of Statesville, a girl, Journee Sanaa Grant, on Nov. 2.

To Dustin and Heather Potts of Mocksville, a girl, Maeli Rachelle Potts, on Nov. 4.

To James and Nikki Brooks of Troutman, a girl, Haleigh Jane Brooks, on Nov. 5.

To Diamond and Travis Daniels, Jr. of Statesville, a boy, Qua’Ran Anas Daniels, on Nov. 6.

To Ethan and Morgan Matthews of Hickory, a girl, Brayleigh Marie Matthews, on Nov. 7.

To Lesli Santos and Isaias Baez of Mooresville, a boy, Liam Isaias Baez Santos, on Nov. 8.