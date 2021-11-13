Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 3

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Eliza McClough and Jalen Chambers of Statesville, a girl, L’Amoura Marie McClough, on Nov. 3.

To Taylor and Kristin Hildebrand of Troutman, a girl, Addilyn Grace Hildebrand, on Nov. 3.

To Jeremy Prokupek and Stephanie Bills of Statesville, a girl, Stella Lynette Prokupek, on Nov. 3.

To Casey and Emily Sigmon of Troutman, a boy, Kaycn Hugh Sigmon, on Nov. 5.

To Tahleel Summers and Ja’ Nazijah Ikard of Statesville, a girl, Nova Ni’Jhae Summers, on Nov. 8.

To Logan and Casey Compton of Statesville, a boy, Emmett Zane Compton, on Nov. 9.