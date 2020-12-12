 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 30
View Comments
Birth announcements

Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
12-13 births
METRO CREATIVE

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Justin and Kristin Bushey of Statesville, a boy, Boaz Bear Bushey, on Nov. 30.

To Kameron and Ashley Rucker of Statesville, a boy, Asher O’Bryan Rucker, on Dec. 1.

To Travis and Oriana Hall of Statesville, a boy, Emmett John Kent Hall, on Dec.2.

To Agustin Galarza Flores and Maria Geraldina Reyes Perez of Statesville, a boy, Agustin Gael Galarza Reyes, on Dec. 3.

To Bradley and Jamie Deal of Statesville, a girl, Eleanor Gray Deal, on Dec. 3.

To Matthew Deal and Cassie Jarvis of Hiddenite, a girl, Addilyn Faye Deal, on Dec. 3.

To Pauletta S. Jones of Statesville, a boy Koda Maxwell Jones, on Dec. 3.

To Tyra Andrea McClelland of Salisbury, a girl, Myair Elizabeth Tucker, on Dec. 4.

To Bryan Ottone and Keisha Warren of Statesville, a girl, Ella Rayne Ottone, on Dec. 5.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics