Iredell County birth announcements: Nov. 9

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Je’vairi Minor and Ebony Easson of Statesville, a boy, Za’Reik Tirrell Minor, on Nov. 9.

To Russell Haanen-Edgemon and Makayla Mellieon of Statesville, a girl, Sakani Monine Haanen, on Nov. 11.

To Colin and Destiny Rainey of Stony Point, a girl, Parker Sue Rainey, on Nov. 11.

To Dorreco Davis and Keyona Chambers of Statesville, a boy, Dorreco Montreal Davis Jr., on Nov. 12.

To Christopher Evans and Jade Harrington of Statesville, a girl, Madilyn Reece Evans, on Nov. 12.

To David Kniess and Kimberle Moore of Statesville, a boy, Nathaniel Timothy Kayden Kniess, on Nov. 12.