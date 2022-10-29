Iredell County birth announcements: Oct. 11

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Jalissa Barber of Statesville, a boy, Robert Xavier Barber, on Oct. 11.

To Courtney Ashton Joyner of Statesville, a girl, Kennedy-Aliza Rose Joyner, on Oct. 12.

To William Santibanez-Benitez and Samantha Mansfield, of Statesville, a girl, Gracen Mae Santibanez-Mansfield, on Oct. 13.

To Gary Labretone and Erica McCarter of Statesville, a girl, Uriaha May Labretone, on Oct. 13.

To Adela Castellanos of Statesville, a boy, Heren Emir Moreno Castellanos, on Oct. 14.

To Josef Queen and Haley Brooks, of Cleveland, a girl, Joni Rae Queen, on Oct. 14.

To Christopher and Plashiett Lewis of Statesville, a girl, Vera Mae Lewis, on Oct. 16.

To Colebri and James Moore of Statesville, a girl, Za’Kiyah Amari’ Sa’mone Moore, on Oct. 17.

To Ben and Shannon Toohey of Troutman, a boy, Wesley Hugh Toohey, on Oct. 18.

To Jordan and Stephanie Byers of Stony Point, a boy, Jonah Mason Byers, on Oct. 18.

To Christopher and Emily Harris of Harmony, a boy, Lane Scott Harris, on Oct. 20.

To Cruz Auton and Harley Shoemaker of Statesville, a girl, Madelyn Rose Auton, on Oct. 22.